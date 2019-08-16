Echo Street Capital Management Cut Meritage Homes (MTH) Position; Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 69 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 75 decreased and sold their holdings in Rowan Companies PLC. The investment professionals in our database now have: 112.79 million shares, down from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Rowan Companies PLC in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 51 Increased: 46 New Position: 23.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) stake by 0.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 9,578 shares as Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)’s stock rose 21.65%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 1.16M shares with $51.76M value, down from 1.17M last quarter. Meritage Homes Corp now has $2.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 258,247 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore gas and oil contract drilling services. The company has market cap of $. As of February 24, 2017, it operated a fleet of 29 mobile offshore drilling units, including 25 jack-up rigs and 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in the United States Gulf of Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea, the Middle East, and Trinidad.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 10.57% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc for 12.10 million shares. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owns 3.08 million shares or 4.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canyon Capital Advisors Llc has 2.08% invested in the company for 7.99 million shares. The New York-based King Street Capital Management L.P. has invested 1.51% in the stock. Brigade Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.23 million shares.

The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (RDC) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 19/04/2018 – Rowan Provides Fleet Status Report Update; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN: IN NEW UNSECURED FIVE-YEAR CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – PURPOSE OF ADJOURNMENT IS TO PROVIDE MORE TIME FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON EACH OF PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN COS 1Q REV. $211.2M, EST. $204.9M; 04/05/2018 – Rowan Cos at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at FutureLink Munich; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at Futur; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 31,219 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited owns 1.91 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 455,239 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 1,100 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 428,813 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 173,450 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancshares owns 69,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 20,386 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has 5,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Denali Advsr Ltd Llc holds 96 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel reported 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Bluemountain Cap Lc has 7,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based Bridgeway Mngmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) stake by 1.72 million shares to 2.24M valued at $42.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 11,581 shares and now owns 71,067 shares. Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) was raised too.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $50.53M for 11.70 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.