Echo Street Capital Management Cut Its American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holding by $2.81 Million as Share Value Declined; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Value Rose, Group One Trading LP Has Lifted Holding by $1.87 Million

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 364.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 11,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 14,968 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 3,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 655,480 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 59,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 214,829 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22 million, down from 274,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 233,783 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Lp reported 0.06% stake. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com owns 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 7,559 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,935 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Cornercap Counsel holds 0.24% or 36,040 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs reported 205,714 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 22,368 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Management Lc has invested 0.25% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 27,873 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company stated it has 65 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 12,715 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 203,125 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amer Ins Tx invested 0.16% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 351,653 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $57.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) by 27,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Housing Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 3.300 Percent Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Campus Communities Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Campus Communities Needs To Show The Money – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Campus Receives Another Poor Grade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.21 million for 25.21 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Put) by 18,100 shares to 50,200 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) by 124,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,400 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EIX, ADP, VLO – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 156,000 Jobs in July – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bp Public Lc reported 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). James Invest Rech has invested 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Canandaigua State Bank And Co has 0.6% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 19,553 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 9.41M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Parsons Management Ri has 29,565 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Fca Tx has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lourd Limited Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Panagora Asset Management invested in 11,096 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com owns 3,705 shares. 94,396 are held by Synovus Financial Corp. Alesco Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1,500 are owned by Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Company. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.4% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 745,420 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company owns 1.65 million shares.