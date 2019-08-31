Echo Street Capital Management Cut Its Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $3.57 Million as Stock Value Declined; Incline Global Management Lowered Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $31.47 Million as Stock Value Rose

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 78.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 133,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 36,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 170,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 44,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 929,733 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.73M, down from 974,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 2.00 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.47M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford & holds 1.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5.87M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated stated it has 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 456,007 were accumulated by Marshfield Assocs. Ssi Investment Management accumulated 2,837 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Llc owns 15,412 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel invested 3.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 1,049 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Orrstown Ser has invested 1.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation holds 0.64% or 242,964 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 10 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Matthew 25 Mgmt has 2.42% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinebridge LP reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 217,856 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.23% or 7,416 shares in its portfolio.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 62,016 shares to 110,496 shares, valued at $23.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 49,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 11,312 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0.06% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 2.82 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.15% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 1,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,749 shares. Virtu Lc has 3,968 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt accumulated 7,709 shares. Azimuth Mgmt holds 0.35% or 64,870 shares. Strs Ohio reported 21,295 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 79,473 shares in its portfolio. 29,497 are held by Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors Inc. Axa reported 24,267 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 403 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp holds 1,724 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.