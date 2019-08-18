Echo Street Capital Management Boosted Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding; Gp Strategies (GPX) Shareholder Alphaone Investment Services Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (GPX) by 53.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 131,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.03% . The institutional investor held 114,167 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 245,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gp Strategies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 32,307 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Capabilities; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since lnception with Partner Capital; 29/05/2018 – GP Strategies Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Net $2.63M; 27/03/2018 GP Strategies and Nexus Global Partner to Drive Productivity for Manufacturers; 21/04/2018 – DJ GP Strategies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPX); 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL & LIFE SCIE; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Rev $125M

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 21,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 130,264 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33M, up from 108,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 762,311 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Invest Management Ltd reported 1.89M shares. Bp Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 33,000 shares. Ohio-based Amer has invested 2.19% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bb&T holds 0.19% or 80,811 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd owns 8,234 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Iberiabank accumulated 2,896 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 22,717 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 26,525 are held by Commerce National Bank. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Polaris Greystone Grp Incorporated Lc invested in 0.03% or 2,565 shares. Foundry Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 2,027 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Webster State Bank N A owns 162 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Victory has invested 0.19% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 541,765 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $128.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 13,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,326 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold GPX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 14.38 million shares or 1.21% more from 14.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 95,000 shares. Sei Invs Comm, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,233 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) for 2,597 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 6,470 shares. Falcon Point Cap Llc reported 19,194 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) for 65,443 shares. Northern stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Tiaa Cref Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). 730,118 are owned by Blackrock. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.02% invested in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) for 70,784 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 17,788 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX).