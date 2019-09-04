Echo Street Capital Management Boosted Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holding by $14.50 Million; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Holder Ccm Investment Advisers Cut Its Position by $1.55 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 53.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 198,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 573,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.98M, up from 374,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 202,219 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 9,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 91,981 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.37 million, down from 101,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $181.68. About 2.22M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.17B for 31.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Inc accumulated 6,573 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Llc Pa owns 0.07% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,312 shares. Fairview Capital Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 1,793 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 5.19M shares or 1% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth reported 322,994 shares. 5,365 were accumulated by Haverford Services Incorporated. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fund Sa has 43,751 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 818,345 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15,300 shares. First Personal Ser owns 0.47% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,842 shares. Granite Investment Ltd Co reported 1.21% stake. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd has invested 1.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Benedict Financial Advsr Inc reported 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 10,701 shares to 168,625 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 3,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 180,097 shares to 378,187 shares, valued at $9.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 179,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,402 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 16,700 shares. Comm Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 9,215 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 7,535 shares. 24,427 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Tortoise Management, a New York-based fund reported 167 shares. 156,841 are held by Stifel Corp. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.02% or 9,327 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Foundry Limited Com holds 31,387 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 285,436 shares. 2,394 are owned by Glenmede Na. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 729,262 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 378,431 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 8,618 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc owns 5,200 shares.