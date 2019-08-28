Echo Street Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Amdocs LTD (DOX) by $21.24 Million; As T (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Holder Wesbanco Bank Cut Position by $425,040

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 412.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 393,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 488,856 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 95,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 68,857 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500.

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 6,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 62,812 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 68,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 254,688 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Aim To Seal Merger Deal Next Week: Reuters — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: John Legere to Serve as CEO and Mike Sievert to Serve as Pres and Oper Chief of the Combined Co; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s Legere Discusses Proposed Sprint Takeover (Video); 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Democratic presidential candidates urge delay of Sprint/T-Mobile merger, more public comment time – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 122% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Unveils Lab for Device Performance Test – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 24,474 shares to 47,474 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.65 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 2.80 million shares. Pointstate LP accumulated 618,834 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ellington Management Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.46% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 36,382 shares. First Advsrs LP owns 686,112 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Incorporated accumulated 58,886 shares. Leuthold Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Agf Invests invested in 1.52 million shares or 1.18% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 2.35M shares. Brandywine Trust holds 0.84% or 13,733 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 111,561 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 72,807 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 25,830 shares.