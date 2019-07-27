Echo Street Capital Management Boosted Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Position By $13.98 Million; Fvcbankcorp (FVCB) SI Decreased By 12.36%

Fvcbankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:FVCB) had a decrease of 12.36% in short interest. FVCB’s SI was 22,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.36% from 25,900 shares previously. With 7,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Fvcbankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:FVCB)’s short sellers to cover FVCB’s short positions. The SI to Fvcbankcorp Inc’s float is 0.2%. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 17,047 shares traded. FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) stake by 27.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc acquired 138,393 shares as Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT)’s stock declined 13.98%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 636,580 shares with $64.48M value, up from 498,187 last quarter. Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc now has $10.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $102.94. About 461,071 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 22.80% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for FVCbank that provides various banking services and products Virginia. The company has market cap of $242.20 million. It offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 19.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; SBA loans; asset based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $314,747 activity. $314,747 worth of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares were sold by MEE DAVID G.

Among 5 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 2 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JBHT in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

