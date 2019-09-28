Echo Street Capital Management Boosted Holding in Cyrusone (CONE) by $8.07 Million; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $2.60 Million

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87M, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 113.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 141,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 266,347 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37 million, up from 124,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 892,632 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 179,236 shares to 163,257 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 56,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,539 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 47,200 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.46% or 44,300 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Usca Ria Limited Co reported 0.44% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). First Interstate Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 39,820 shares. Sei Investments reported 0.08% stake. 500 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 12 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 17,486 shares stake. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 205 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

