Echo Street Capital Management Boosted Blackbaud (BLKB) Stake by $43.08 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Parkwood Increased Stake by $4.58 Million

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1212.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 17,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 18,646 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 1,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $292.9. About 125,234 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 729.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 545,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The hedge fund held 620,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.44M, up from 74,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 1,776 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 88,075 shares to 427,963 shares, valued at $23.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 92,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,196 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. $58,088 worth of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K.

