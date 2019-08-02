Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Valuation Declined While Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered by $573,432 Its Holding; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Lipe & Dalton Boosted Its Holding by $1.66 Million

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 12.30 million shares traded or 28.52% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 23,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.81% . The institutional investor held 21,977 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $545,000, down from 45,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Echo Global Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 98,974 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 34.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.25 BLN TO $2.4 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Echo Global at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/03/2018 – A. Duie Pyle Receives Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Echo Global Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECHO); 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Rev $577.1M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 06/03/2018 Echo Global Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,135 shares to 12,009 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 13,536 shares to 75,755 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 15,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).

