Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Lowered Position by $1.14 Million; Fosun International LTD Position in Cintas (CTAS) Has Increased by $380,000 as Stock Rose

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 1,900 shares as the company's stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $239.44. About 885,661 shares traded or 84.66% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 47,657 shares as the company's stock declined 12.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 124,975 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 172,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Echo Global Logistics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $545.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 153,688 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 21.62% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold ECHO shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 45.55 million shares or 79.59% more from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Asset Management Corporation stated it has 0.69% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 13,063 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) for 23,113 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd has 0% invested in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) for 123,700 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.88% or 1.10M shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0% or 10,325 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 4.30M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0% or 37,806 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 42,500 shares. Blair William & Il has 2,384 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 905,172 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei has invested 0% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Pinebridge Invs Lp has 33,190 shares. Glenmede Tru Comm Na invested in 4,721 shares or 0% of the stock.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 17,623 shares to 181,624 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osi Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 40,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Limited.

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year's $0.41 per share.

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $10.04 million for 13.58 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 116,000 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,075 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 184,367 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 382,548 shares. Massachusetts-based Wade G W And Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). World Asset Management reported 0.07% stake. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 1,692 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Callahan Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 0.56% or 14,987 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel has 0.29% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.19% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). National Pension has invested 0.09% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 16,169 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 1.20 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 145,405 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,512 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. The insider TYSOE RONALD W sold 3,000 shares worth $604,920. FROOMAN THOMAS E had sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106.