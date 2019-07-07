ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

This is a contrast between ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I 2 4.33 N/A 0.31 6.08 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 13 0.74 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 0.00% 0% 0% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1.93 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.17, while its potential upside is 49.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ECA Marcellus Trust I and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.9% and 99.44%. Insiders owned roughly 66.86% of ECA Marcellus Trust I’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ECA Marcellus Trust I 1.06% 6.11% -1.55% 1.06% -2.05% 29.05% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. -0.7% -14.13% -5.6% -20.52% -43.82% 23.86%

For the past year ECA Marcellus Trust I has stronger performance than Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats on 6 of the 9 factors Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land-based drilling rigs. Its Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic and nitrogen fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.