ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG)

Both ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I 1 0.00 N/A 0.32 5.33 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 7 0.39 43.21M 0.52 14.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Jagged Peak Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ECA Marcellus Trust I and Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 0.00% 11.8% 11.5% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 596,000,000.00% 13.1% 6.5%

Analyst Recommendations

ECA Marcellus Trust I and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 Jagged Peak Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $9.8, while its potential upside is 44.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ECA Marcellus Trust I and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 29.1%. About 66.86% of ECA Marcellus Trust I’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Jagged Peak Energy Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ECA Marcellus Trust I -0.58% -2.3% -10.53% -5.03% -12.82% 14.86% Jagged Peak Energy Inc. -2.52% -14.25% -27.76% -31.27% -48.85% -19.52%

For the past year ECA Marcellus Trust I had bullish trend while Jagged Peak Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors Jagged Peak Energy Inc. beats ECA Marcellus Trust I.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.