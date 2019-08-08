ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) to pay $0.04 on Aug 30, 2019; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed By $12.56 Million Its Zendesk (ZEN) Stake

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 18.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 149,519 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 674,838 shares with $57.36 million value, down from 824,357 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $8.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 1.97 million shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America . The company has market cap of $25.40 million. The firm owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. It has a 4.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s royalty interests in the producing wells allow the firm to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold ECA Marcellus Trust I shares while 4 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 536,591 shares or 55.82% more from 344,376 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 49,300 shares. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). James Inv Inc holds 0% or 35,245 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 13,125 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). 11,200 were accumulated by Cutter And Brokerage Inc. American Rech And Mgmt Co owns 0% invested in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) for 600 shares. 24,649 were reported by Css Ltd Llc Il. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. 11,873 were accumulated by Adirondack Tru Com. Citadel Limited Liability Com holds 13,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amg Tru Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 121,186 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 8,550 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) or 55,000 shares.

