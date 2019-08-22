ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) Reaches $1.34 Yearly Low; IDEX (IEX) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Idex Corp has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $168’s average target is 0.96% above currents $166.41 stock price. Idex Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $153 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 15. Stifel Nicolaus maintained IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) rating on Monday, July 29. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $16200 target. See IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $157.0000 New Target: $162.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $153.0000 New Target: $157.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $180.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $129 New Target: $153 Maintain

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $162 Maintain

The stock of ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.26 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.34 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $23.66M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $1.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.42 million less. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.0061 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3439. About 15,876 shares traded. ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) has declined 12.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ECT News: 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Quarterly Distribution; 19/04/2018 – DJ ECA Marcellus Trust I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECT); 20/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 20/03/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $166.41. About 21,909 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IDEX Corporation shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 3,110 shares stake. Cleararc Inc has 0.06% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 1,944 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce accumulated 246 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Partners Ltd Company invested in 39 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C invested in 1.41% or 1.94M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.02% stake. 20,523 are held by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. First Citizens Financial Bank And Trust Co invested 0.06% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 4,844 were reported by World Asset Mngmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 290,002 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,541 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 251,874 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.80 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 29.94 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IDEX Corp (IEX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Ft.com with their article: “IEX to impose connectivity fees for the first time – Financial Times” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEX Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leidos Holdings & IDEX Set to Join S&P 500; Grubhub & Foot Locker to Join S&P MidCap 400; National Beverage to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “IDEX Corporation Joining S&P 500 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold ECA Marcellus Trust I shares while 4 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 536,591 shares or 55.82% more from 344,376 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De reported 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust Comm, New York-based fund reported 11,873 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 272 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp reported 46,743 shares. Cutter & Brokerage holds 11,200 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) for 22,086 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). California Public Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) for 49,300 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1,318 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 13,125 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. 10,000 are held by Telemus Limited Company. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 1,353 shares or 0% of the stock.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America . The company has market cap of $23.66 million. The firm owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. It has a 4.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s royalty interests in the producing wells allow the firm to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells.

More notable recent ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.037 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.064 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.113 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Flotek Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Planned Establishment of Cash Reserve – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.