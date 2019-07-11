ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) Comparing side by side

ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I 2 4.43 N/A 0.31 6.08 Whiting Petroleum Corporation 24 0.84 N/A 2.81 8.68

Demonstrates ECA Marcellus Trust I and Whiting Petroleum Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Whiting Petroleum Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ECA Marcellus Trust I and Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 0.00% 0% 0% Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I’s volatility measures that it’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.93 beta. Competitively, Whiting Petroleum Corporation is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.98 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 1 7 2.88

Competitively the consensus target price of Whiting Petroleum Corporation is $36, which is potential 98.90% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.9% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 66.86% of ECA Marcellus Trust I’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ECA Marcellus Trust I 1.06% 6.11% -1.55% 1.06% -2.05% 29.05% Whiting Petroleum Corporation 2.52% -18.89% -12.01% -32.4% -48.99% 7.49%

For the past year ECA Marcellus Trust I’s stock price has bigger growth than Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Whiting Petroleum Corporation beats ECA Marcellus Trust I.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.