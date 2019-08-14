ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I 2 3.90 N/A 0.32 5.33 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 54 1.52 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ECA Marcellus Trust I and Helmerich & Payne Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 0.00% 11.8% 11.5% Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

ECA Marcellus Trust I is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.67 beta. From a competition point of view, Helmerich & Payne Inc. has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

ECA Marcellus Trust I and Helmerich & Payne Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Helmerich & Payne Inc. has an average target price of $63.42, with potential upside of 59.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares and 99.4% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares. About 66.86% of ECA Marcellus Trust I’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ECA Marcellus Trust I -0.58% -2.3% -10.53% -5.03% -12.82% 14.86% Helmerich & Payne Inc. -2.4% -3.38% -11.66% -12.58% -21.13% 3.63%

For the past year ECA Marcellus Trust I’s stock price has bigger growth than Helmerich & Payne Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Helmerich & Payne Inc.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Oklahoma, California, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Mexico, and North Dakota. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 348 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 9 offshore platform rigs. The company also owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition, it offers Bit Guidance System that uses cognitive computing to guide the directional drilling process. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.