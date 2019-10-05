Ebix Inc. (EBIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

We will be comparing the differences between Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) and ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix Inc. 39 0.99 23.24M 3.02 15.22 ServiceSource International Inc. 1 -0.50 55.85M -0.21 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix Inc. 59,134,860.05% 18.7% 6.2% ServiceSource International Inc. 6,141,411,919.95% -18.8% -9.9%

A beta of 1.44 shows that Ebix Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ServiceSource International Inc. has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Ebix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, ServiceSource International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. ServiceSource International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ebix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ServiceSource International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ebix Inc.’s upside potential is 23.73% at a $50 average target price.

Roughly 78.3% of Ebix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.6% of ServiceSource International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% are Ebix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are ServiceSource International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ebix Inc. 4.9% -8.85% -9.59% -17.98% -41.59% 8.15% ServiceSource International Inc. -1.09% -5.75% -18.17% -23.07% -73.83% -16.66%

For the past year Ebix Inc. had bullish trend while ServiceSource International Inc. had bearish trend.

Ebix Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors ServiceSource International Inc.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users. Its solutions also comprise client performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, and productivity tools, as well as Renew OnDemand application. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.