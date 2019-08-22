Ebix Inc. (EBIX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Business Software & Services company, Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Ebix Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Ebix Inc. has 12.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Ebix Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix Inc. 0.00% 18.70% 6.20% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ebix Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix Inc. N/A 49 15.22 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Ebix Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ebix Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 1.55 3.08 2.64

Ebix Inc. presently has an average target price of $81.5, suggesting a potential upside of 127.15%. As a group, Business Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 29.99%. Based on the data shown earlier the research analysts’ view is that Ebix Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ebix Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ebix Inc. 4.9% -8.85% -9.59% -17.98% -41.59% 8.15% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Ebix Inc. has weaker performance than Ebix Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ebix Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Ebix Inc.’s peers have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ebix Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ebix Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.44 shows that Ebix Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ebix Inc.’s peers are 6.97% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

Ebix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ebix Inc.’s rivals beat Ebix Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.