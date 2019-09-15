Ebix (EBIX) Stock Value Declined While Tealwood Asset Management Boosted Its Position; As Diana Shipping F (DSX) Market Valuation Rose, Lesa Sroufe & Co Increased Its Position

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 195,513 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – AGREED TO EXTEND PRESENT TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH CARGILL INTERNATIONAL S.A., GENEVA, FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 75.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 42,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 56,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 256,487 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ebix Signs Centaurus Financial, Inc. to their AnnuityNet Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “India Post Unveils Stamp to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of EbixCash World Money – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ICICI Securities, Axis Capital & Edelweiss Financial Services Chosen as Lead Managers for Proposed EbixCash IPO – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yatra Online: Complicated, Intriguing, And Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). The California-based Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Icon Advisers holds 0.04% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 8,800 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,769 shares. Wasatch Advsrs has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Virtu Ltd Liability Co owns 6,180 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Concourse Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 37,110 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 23,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 1,994 shares. Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 4,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 28,727 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Affinity Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 5,587 shares. D E Shaw & Company Inc accumulated 30,233 shares. Pnc Ser Gp Inc reported 1,476 shares stake.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 4,239 shares to 6,723 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,650 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Final Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Drybulk Demand – Are Things Really That Bad? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New index to track shipping costs – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Diana Shipping (DSX) Says Tender Offer was Oversubscribed – StreetInsider.com” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capesize vessels speed up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.