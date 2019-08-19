Ebix (EBIX) Stock Value Declined While P2 Capital Partners Raised Position by $14.67 Million; Olstein Capital Management LP Lifted Its Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Holding by $1.70 Million; Stock Price Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 64.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 10,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 16,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $166.47. About 81,039 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 299,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 84,652 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12,950 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.