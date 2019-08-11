Ebix (EBIX) Stock Price Declined While Tealwood Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; Sankaty Advisors Holding In Parsley Energy (PE) Was Has Boosted

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 6,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 56,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 49,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 323,695 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 5.66 million shares traded or 18.55% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 23,900 shares. Sensato Invsts Lc reported 40,688 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has 646 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Lc has invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Renaissance Group Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 8,052 shares. Gru One Trading Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). State Street invested in 693,332 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.25 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 739,514 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 189 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0.12% stake. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 145,257 shares. Profund Limited Liability Com accumulated 33,168 shares. 6,296 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd holds 4,359 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 370,156 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 871,628 shares. Regions owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 10,471 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 35,489 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 360,313 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr reported 319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.30M are held by Us Financial Bank De. 685,652 are owned by Legal General Group Public. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 963,770 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 10.17 million shares. 122,800 are held by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 30,802 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Majedie Asset Management Limited invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

