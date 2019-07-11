Ebix (EBIX) Shares Declined While Villere St Denis J & Co Has Raised Its Stake; Freeport (FCX) Shareholder Masters Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $12.00 Million as Market Value Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 110,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.84M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 186,209 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 14.21M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA IS IN TALKS WITH RIO ON GRASBERG DIVESTMENT; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 52,687 shares to 479,700 shares, valued at $79.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,130 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% or 5,590 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 6,296 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 2,530 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 16,848 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,403 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 8,720 shares. Citadel Lc accumulated 142,979 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 145,257 shares. Axa invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement invested in 93,551 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 104,715 shares.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ebix Announces Aspirational Quarterly Annualized Revenue Goal of Three Quarters of a Billion by Q4 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ebix Commences EbixCash IPO Process while Targeting a Q2 2020 IPO – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Renowned North American Firm (that Specializes in Accounting Investigations and Compliance) Concludes that Ebix has Remediated Material Weakness – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ebix Issues Update on Share Re-Purchases and Plans for Proposed Stock Split – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Insurancenewsnet.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix Signs Centaurus Financial To Their AnnuityNet Platform – Insurance News Net” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copper Makes A Move – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Copper And Trade – Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan’s Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Copper Hangs In There – FCX And SCCO Are Barometers Of A Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Key Takeaways From Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2018 Results – Forbes” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 800,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.00M shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR also sold $85,955 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 3.12M shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 19,318 shares. Sprott Inc holds 0.04% or 14,200 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Company owns 21.36M shares. Moreover, Concorde Asset Management has 0.18% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ellington Mngmt Gru Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 100,275 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 25,070 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability reported 264,939 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% or 450,571 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora reported 300 shares. Eagle Limited Com accumulated 14,366 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 712,292 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 10.60 million shares. Meridian Investment Counsel has 0.21% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).