Ebix (EBIX) Shares Declined While Tealwood Asset Management Has Lifted Position; Hanseatic Management Services Holding in Vmware Cl A (VMW) Has Increased by $1.11 Million

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 6,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 49,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.11. About 207,585 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (VMW) by 156.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 3,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $172.29. About 1.22 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus invested in 11,604 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blair William Communications Il stated it has 3,441 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0.05% or 501,065 shares. 1,534 are owned by Caxton Assocs L P. Goelzer Inv Management reported 0.26% stake. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 208,781 shares. Wellington Management Llp accumulated 2.20 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 5,961 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Llc invested in 0% or 13 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 182,532 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.04% or 85,881 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 52,844 shares. Bancorporation Of America De invested in 1.38M shares. 326 are owned by Advsrs Asset.

