Ebix (EBIX) Shareholder P2 Capital Partners Boosted Stake; As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Share Price Rose, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Raised Position by $4.58 Million

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 299,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 297,876 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 45,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 362,698 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.96 million, up from 317,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.74. About 917,816 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 9/1/2019 – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ebix Announces Results of the Company’s Annual Shareholders Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ebix names IPO lead managers – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ebix Is Booming In All But The Share Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadian Capital Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 179,100 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 20,663 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 4,359 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 9,963 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 738 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Wasatch Inc has 272,572 shares. Profund Ltd Co reported 33,168 shares. Metropolitan Life has 0.03% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Zebra Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% or 8,675 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8,245 shares. 36,130 were accumulated by Prudential Incorporated. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 13,316 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 119,426 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Grp has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 224,573 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $51.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) CEO Joe Margolis on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) CEO Joe Margolis on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Space Storage declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 53,329 shares to 169,200 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) by 143,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,800 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (Put).