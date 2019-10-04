Ebix (EBIX) Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Lowered Its Position by $656,100; Tekla Capital Management Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) Raised by $6.66 Million as Share Price Rose

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 13,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 106,304 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34M, down from 119,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 159,833 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by 33.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 158,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 632,250 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.17 million, up from 473,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 3.96M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corporation has 0.04% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Asset Mngmt Inc holds 10,561 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 23,680 shares. 62,370 were reported by Creative Planning. Timber Creek Cap Management Llc stated it has 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Cumberland Prns holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 13,500 shares. Macquarie owns 0.04% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 543,325 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia owns 0.02% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 42,596 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc holds 214,299 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ameriprise owns 2.15M shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co accumulated 41,405 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Llc owns 570,524 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rech Mgmt holds 2,000 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 270,545 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) accumulated 14,905 shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 24,744 shares to 160,734 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,933 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritage Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 60,594 shares to 355,142 shares, valued at $18.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 111,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1492 Mgmt invested in 19,140 shares. Icon Advisers Co reported 8,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 17,296 are owned by Interest Grp Inc Inc. Pinebridge Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 15,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 9,122 shares. 7,614 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 463,612 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 23,900 shares. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 342 are held by Captrust Advsr. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 304,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).