Ebix (EBIX) Share Value Declined While P2 Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake; Violich Capital Management Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Raised by $492,000 as Shares Rose

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 299,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 186,209 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 4,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.29. About 263,058 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concourse Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 22,300 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 0.01% or 276,478 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 66,623 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 8,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 17,942 were reported by American Intll Group. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 999 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Atwood Palmer has invested 1.29% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 189 shares. P2 Cap Llc holds 5.92% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Sensato Investors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.56% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Tci Wealth Inc has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Ag owns 4,441 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trellus Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.89% stake. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 7,411 shares.

