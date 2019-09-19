Ebix (EBIX) Position Maintained by Concourse Capital Management Llc; North American Management Continues to Hold Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 246,710 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.58M, up from 241,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $120.01. About 4.16 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS; 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 09/04/2018 – Rate swaps show concerns about Fed policy mistake -JPMorgan; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DRYDEN: OVERWEIGHT EQUITIES DESPITE TARIFF THREAT; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Warns of Losses Amid Torrent of China Property Bonds; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video)

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 66.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 14,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 37,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, up from 22,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 82,787 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 182,916 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Company reported 303,253 shares. Teewinot Advisers Ltd holds 101,207 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance has 6.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.94% or 162,700 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.66% or 26,527 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 0.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 35,903 shares. Park Circle stated it has 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 25,966 shares. 7,382 were accumulated by Skba Cap Mngmt Lc. Burt Wealth Advsr invested in 0.2% or 4,145 shares. Cardinal accumulated 53,861 shares. United Asset Strategies has invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7.14M shares.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,397 shares to 189,715 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 155,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,558 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 11,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 34,096 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 15,053 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 4,467 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 51,877 shares in its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement accumulated 6,421 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 146 were accumulated by Next Fin Grp. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,236 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Essex Inv Mgmt Commerce Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 20,632 shares. Moreover, P2 Capital Partners Ltd has 5.55% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 1.44 million shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 17,618 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Communication Na has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 20,632 are held by River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity.

