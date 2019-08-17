Ebix (EBIX) Holding Lifted by West Coast Financial Llc; Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Shareholder Presima Has Decreased Stake by $1.55 Million

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 9,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 54,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 45,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 351,778 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.)

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 201,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.75M, down from 212,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $130.65. About 602,455 shares traded or 38.31% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 122,942 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & has 96,276 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Dorsey Whitney Com Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Signature Invest Advsr Ltd owns 766 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,535 shares. State Street has invested 0.07% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 105,800 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 2,857 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.06% stake. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 260 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 211,471 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.