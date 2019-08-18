Ebix (EBIX) Holding Held by Tealwood Asset Management Inc; Engaged Capital Has Raised Its Sunopta (STKL) Holding by $5.63 Million as Stock Price Declined

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 433,437 shares traded or 31.29% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 6,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 56,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 49,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 351,778 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Metropolitan Life Ny, New York-based fund reported 58,395 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.01% or 88,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 15,838 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Cim Inv Mangement reported 0.12% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 999 were accumulated by Fort L P. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 40,000 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 39,900 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 6,830 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Stifel reported 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Creative Planning accumulated 4,467 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has 149,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 777,205 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Kennedy Cap Management has 2.36M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 3.03 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd owns 0.05% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 80,900 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 3.30M shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.8% or 1.08M shares. Sei Investments Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,377 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Gp One Trading LP invested in 2,060 shares or 0% of the stock. 35,509 were reported by State Street Corporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.05% or 1.71 million shares. 2.58M were accumulated by Factory Mutual. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability reported 33,765 shares. Aperio Group Lc holds 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 14,533 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 19 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.40 million activity. 100,000 shares were bought by Hollis Richard Dean, worth $267,750. $10,354 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Duchscher Robert. Shares for $19,402 were bought by Briffett Derek. Ennen Joseph bought $215,440 worth of stock. $24,752 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Barnett Jill. McKeracher Robert also bought $53,400 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares.