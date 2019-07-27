Ebix (EBIX) Holder West Coast Financial Lifted Holding; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $318,835

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 9,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 45,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 283,773 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 10,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,849 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 53,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 09/05/2018 – Companies detail payments to Trump lawyer; Daniels’ attorney says there’s more; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 10,592 shares. Cim Invest Mangement owns 6,562 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 17,489 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 8,720 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 613,299 shares. Renaissance Grp invested 0.02% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Cornerstone Advisors holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Llc has 33,168 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Axa accumulated 23,500 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 12,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Petrus Tru Com Lta has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Parkside Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Llc accumulated 25,883 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,959 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Marshall Wace Llp holds 25,496 shares. Grassi Management has invested 1.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eastern Financial Bank reported 511,744 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 99,206 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Company invested in 29,322 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 7.71M shares. Sage Fincl Group Incorporated Incorporated has 1,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership invested in 506,700 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Shapiro Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 3.31 million shares. Harvest Mngmt Inc has 17,546 shares. Cap Mngmt Va reported 211,701 shares. Vigilant Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,468 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares to 97,065 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

