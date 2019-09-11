Ebix (EBIX) Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Upped Position by $5.41 Million; First Light Asset Management Cut Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) by $11.17 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 293,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 188,111 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 482,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.85% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77. About 267,391 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 06/03/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Presents LIBERTY 360° 18-Month Outcomes at CRT18 Interventional Cardiology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Stent Market Analysis Segmented By Technology, Material, End User & Geography, With Forecasts To 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 27/04/2018 – OPTALYSE PE Results Presented at Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions; 05/03/2018 – Philips introduces next generation of lntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based The; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 29/03/2018 – IDx Founder Awarded Patent for System that Automatically Detects Measure of Cardiovascular Health; 06/03/2018 – Medscape Partners with the American College of Cardiology to Improve Prevention, Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease; 08/03/2018 – Saranas’ Novel Bleed Monitoring System Receives Recognition in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 110,474 shares as the company's stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.84M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.26% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 548,759 shares traded or 41.75% up from the average. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cardiovascular Systems Presents LIBERTY 360° Three-Year Outcomes at 2019 Amputation Prevention Symposium – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/04/2019: CSII,NTRI,TVTY,NITE,INO – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Earnings Match Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21,152 shares to 611,162 shares, valued at $49.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 40,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 57,272 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). 20,000 were reported by Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc. 25,900 were reported by Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 40,628 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com owns 216,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 304,395 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 9,811 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 20,058 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 144,781 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 15,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 102,992 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Limited invested in 33,168 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 0.02% or 3.89M shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 39,900 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 0.01% or 5,590 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 6,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Capital LP invested in 17,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vanguard Group owns 2.33M shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Tci Wealth reported 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 9,718 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co accumulated 52,650 shares.