Ebix (EBIX) Holder Ashford Capital Management Raised Holding; Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Boosted Holding

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.68M market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.49. About 111,845 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc. (EBIX) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 83,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 467,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.07M, up from 384,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 297,876 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. 23,820 shares were bought by ROGERS DESIREE G, worth $51,689. 10,000 MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares with value of $18,500 were bought by Gendel Mitchell.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 129,274 were reported by Susquehanna Gp Llp. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 280,255 shares. Arrowstreet LP reported 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 12,678 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Associates has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Amer International Grp reported 35,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 264,164 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Frontfour Capital Group Ltd Co invested 7.92% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 19,400 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 29,121 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 1.70 million shares. 4,987 are owned by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Clearline Capital LP invested 0.42% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 54,130 shares to 576,313 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Telecommunications Etf (IYZ) by 26,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,043 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).