Ebay (Put) (EBAY) Shareholder Royal Bank Of Canada Raised Its Position by $3.36 Million as Share Price Rose; Century Cmntys (CCS) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $2.06 Million as Stock Rose

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Ebay Inc (Put) (EBAY) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 90,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 417,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, up from 326,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Ebay Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 4.30M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 157,179 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 246,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $832.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 166,266 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces sales of luxury homes at Avanlea Ridge in Shoreline – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Century Communities Announces Stock Repurchase Program of Up to 4.5 Million Shares – Business Wire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Century Communities Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 25,876 shares to 76,636 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 58,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 275,894 shares to 417,910 shares, valued at $79.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:AIG) by 360,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Reebonz Announces Launch of Store on Ebay – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBay (EBAY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Big Tech Stocks to Watch on Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch When eBay Reports Earnings on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Netflix Plunges on Earnings, Microsoftâ€™s on Deck – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.