eBay Inc. NT 56 (EBAYL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay Inc. NT 56 26 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00 Ulta Beauty Inc. 317 2.88 N/A 10.95 31.11

Table 1 demonstrates eBay Inc. NT 56 and Ulta Beauty Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us eBay Inc. NT 56 and Ulta Beauty Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay Inc. NT 56 0.00% 0% 0% Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 36.3% 20.9%

Analyst Recommendations

eBay Inc. NT 56 and Ulta Beauty Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay Inc. NT 56 0 0 0 0.00 Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

Ulta Beauty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $341.35 consensus target price and a 0.04% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of eBay Inc. NT 56 shares and 94.9% of Ulta Beauty Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Ulta Beauty Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eBay Inc. NT 56 0.96% 0.54% -0.48% 2.03% 0.69% 2.71% Ulta Beauty Inc. -2.14% -3.74% 12.09% 10.57% 37.91% 39.15%

For the past year eBay Inc. NT 56 was less bullish than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Summary

Ulta Beauty Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors eBay Inc. NT 56.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.