eBay Inc. NT 56 (EBAYL)’s Financial Results Comparing With JRjr33 Inc. (:)

We will be contrasting the differences between eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) and JRjr33 Inc. (:) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay Inc. NT 56 26 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00 JRjr33 Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows eBay Inc. NT 56 and JRjr33 Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay Inc. NT 56 0.00% 0% 0% JRjr33 Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

eBay Inc. NT 56 and JRjr33 Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 15%. On the other hand, insiders held about 55.28% of JRjr33 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eBay Inc. NT 56 0.78% 2.38% 4.28% 3.09% 3.68% 6.2% JRjr33 Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

eBay Inc. NT 56 beats JRjr33 Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.

JRjr33, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates direct-to-consumer brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Gourmet Food, Home DÃ©cor, Nutritional and Wellness, Publishing and Printing, and Other. The company offers hand-crafted baskets and a line of products for the home, including pottery, cleaning, health, beauty, home, and outdoor products; hand-crafted spices, oils, and other food products; nutritional supplements and skin care products; gourmet food products; stationery and paper products; and vinyl expressions for display on walls, as well as other household products through a network of independent sales representatives. It also publishes a monthly magazine that references events and attractions, entertainment and recreation, and people and community in Northeast Pennsylvania; and provides marketing and creative services to various companies, including creating brochures, sales materials, Websites, and other communications for independent sales representatives and ultimate customers. The company was formerly known as CVSL Inc. and changed its name to JRjr33, Inc. in March 2016. JRjr33, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.