eBay Inc. NT 56 (EBAYL) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Contrasting side by side

Both eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay Inc. NT 56 26 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00 Tractor Supply Company 102 1.48 N/A 4.38 24.84

In table 1 we can see eBay Inc. NT 56 and Tractor Supply Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay Inc. NT 56 0.00% 0% 0% Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for eBay Inc. NT 56 and Tractor Supply Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay Inc. NT 56 0 0 0 0.00 Tractor Supply Company 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Tractor Supply Company is $118.4, which is potential 16.22% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

eBay Inc. NT 56 and Tractor Supply Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Tractor Supply Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eBay Inc. NT 56 0.78% 2.38% 4.28% 3.09% 3.68% 6.2% Tractor Supply Company -3.27% -1.63% 7.76% 21.41% 40.56% 30.41%

For the past year eBay Inc. NT 56 has weaker performance than Tractor Supply Company

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats eBay Inc. NT 56 on 9 of the 9 factors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.