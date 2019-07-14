eBay Inc. NT 56 (EBAYL) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) Comparing side by side

eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay Inc. NT 56 26 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00 PCM Inc. 29 0.20 N/A 1.97 14.84

Table 1 highlights eBay Inc. NT 56 and PCM Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows eBay Inc. NT 56 and PCM Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay Inc. NT 56 0.00% 0% 0% PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both eBay Inc. NT 56 and PCM Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.4% respectively. Competitively, 0.6% are PCM Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eBay Inc. NT 56 0.96% 0.54% -0.48% 2.03% 0.69% 2.71% PCM Inc. -2.11% -12.97% -6.71% 48.52% 143.33% 65.81%

For the past year eBay Inc. NT 56 has weaker performance than PCM Inc.

Summary

PCM Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors eBay Inc. NT 56.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.