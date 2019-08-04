eBay Inc. NT 56 (EBAYL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of eBay Inc. NT 56’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of eBay Inc. NT 56 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has eBay Inc. NT 56 and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay Inc. NT 56 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting eBay Inc. NT 56 and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio eBay Inc. NT 56 N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for eBay Inc. NT 56 and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay Inc. NT 56 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.35 3.42 2.57

The potential upside of the peers is 47.33%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of eBay Inc. NT 56 and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eBay Inc. NT 56 0.78% 2.38% 4.28% 3.09% 3.68% 6.2% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year eBay Inc. NT 56 was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

eBay Inc. NT 56 does not pay a dividend.

Summary

eBay Inc. NT 56’s peers beat eBay Inc. NT 56 on 4 of the 4 factors.