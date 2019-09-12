eBay Inc. (EBAY) Reaches $40.23 After 4.00% Up Move; Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Shorts Increased By 49.85%

Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) had an increase of 49.85% in short interest. HOFT’s SI was 154,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 49.85% from 102,900 shares previously. With 91,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT)’s short sellers to cover HOFT’s short positions. The SI to Hooker Furniture Corporation’s float is 1.34%. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 7,221 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 53.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT); 19/03/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.83% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.23. About 717,687 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58BThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $33.74 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $41.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EBAY worth $1.35B more.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J bought $232,736 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.62’s average target is 8.43% above currents $40.23 stock price. eBay had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Monday, July 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $4700 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 24. Raymond James maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay (EBAY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.74 billion. The Company’s platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. It has a 15.55 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold eBay Inc. shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 349,063 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 21,726 shares. Kepos Capital L P holds 0.4% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Markston Int Limited Liability invested 0.5% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bokf Na holds 0.07% or 73,956 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited holds 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 7,647 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 300 were accumulated by Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corp. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us reported 13,289 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 4.07 million shares. 2.90M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo invested in 0.01% or 11,672 shares. 145,140 are owned by Hamilton Point Advsr Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.76 million for 19.72 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold Hooker Furniture Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 10.05 million shares or 1.12% less from 10.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) or 1,391 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 6,671 shares. 500 are owned by Strs Ohio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 136,577 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 202,254 shares. Charles Schwab holds 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) or 29,787 shares. 44,008 were accumulated by Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 21,339 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv has invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Ajo Lp invested in 0.02% or 208,124 shares. Euclidean Mngmt Llc holds 66,023 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 16,794 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,821 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 4,100 shares.

More notable recent Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hooker Furniture missed estimates in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hooker Furniture to Host Second Quarter Earnings Call September 5 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hooker Furniture Earnings: HOFT Stock Slides Lower on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 8/26/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.