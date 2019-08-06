eBay Inc. (EBAY) Reaches $39.36 After 4.00% Up Move; Balyasny Asset Management Has Cut By $3.65 Million Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 84,868 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 1.11 million shares with $48.23M value, down from 1.19 million last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $48.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 2.13 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38

The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 1.21 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECASTThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $33.44B company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $40.93 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EBAY worth $1.34B more.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 2.78M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0.05% or 2.62 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 54,624 shares. Moreover, Hodges Capital has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 30,428 shares. Ally holds 0.5% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 60,000 shares. Aristotle Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 137,279 shares. Wendell David Associate holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,046 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.26 million shares. Kempen Management Nv holds 0.93% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 236,130 shares. Private Co Na reported 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Needham Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 15,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser owns 35,224 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. At Bankshares has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 457,932 shares. Principal Financial Gru holds 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 2.12 million shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 21.57 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Perspecta Inc stake by 470,738 shares to 1.57 million valued at $31.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) stake by 178,563 shares and now owns 191,274 shares. E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was raised too.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can eBay Continue to Climb When It Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Seller-Focused Initiatives, Delivery Service Give KeyBanc Higher Confidence In eBay’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “eBay: Current Risk Factors – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay Talks Sales Taxes and Changes to Its Buyer Pool – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why eBay Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold eBay Inc. shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Inv House holds 18,357 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca has 9.22M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Tctc Holding Limited reported 151,469 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 17,290 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Limited owns 8,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 165,133 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.42% stake. Windward Cap Management Ca stated it has 170,944 shares. Echo Street Llc invested in 873,773 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 35,396 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 21,656 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 7.04M shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.06% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Veritas Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 3,275 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.44 billion. The Company’s platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. It has a 15.21 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.25M for 19.29 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley.