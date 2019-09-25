eBay Inc. (EBAY) Reaches $38.50 After 9.00% Down Move; CAMEO INDUSTRIES ORDINARY SHARES (CRUUF) Shorts Raised By 21.43%

CAMEO INDUSTRIES CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRUUF) had an increase of 21.43% in short interest. CRUUF’s SI was 13,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.43% from 11,200 shares previously. With 56,400 avg volume, 0 days are for CAMEO INDUSTRIES CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRUUF)’s short sellers to cover CRUUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 20.00% or $0.0035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.014. About 4,500 shares traded. Cameo Industries Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRUUF) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 4.01 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $32.29B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $35.04 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EBAY worth $2.91B less.

Cameo Cobalt Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $1.28 million. It holds an 80% interest in the MEG gold property located in the Morogoro Rural District of Tanzania. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also has an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gochager Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt project, which consists of four claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in northern Saskatchewan, La Ronge town.

Another recent and important Cameo Industries Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRUUF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Puma: A Struggling Sports Brand Of Underestimated Value – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2015.

Among 13 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.62’s average target is 13.30% above currents $38.5 stock price. eBay had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $3800 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 18. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $34.5000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Gained 28% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEO exit at eBay amid strategic review – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eBay (EBAY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 09/25: (PHAS) (PM) (MPC) Higher (LCI) (TDOC) (EBAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity. The insider MURPHY MATTHEW J bought $232,736.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.29 billion. The Company’s platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. It has a 14.88 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.76 million for 18.87 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.