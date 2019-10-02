eBay Inc. (EBAY) EPS Estimated At $0.51; AENA S A ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (ANNSF) Sellers Increased By 1.05% Their Shorts

Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 18.60% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. EBAY’s profit would be $422.94 million giving it 18.75 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, eBay Inc.’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 2.04M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT

AENA S A ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had an increase of 1.05% in short interest. ANNSF’s SI was 48,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.05% from 47,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 242 days are for AENA S A ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)’s short sellers to cover ANNSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $181.45. About 3 shares traded. Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aena SME, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and management of airports and heliports in Spain and internationally. The company has market cap of $27.51 billion. It operates through Airports, Real estate Services, and International divisions. It has a 18.2 P/E ratio. The firm operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network, as well as industrial and real estate assets, such as land, warehouses, hangars, and cargo warehouses.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.73 billion. The Company’s platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. It has a 14.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Among 14 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.71’s average target is 14.24% above currents $38.26 stock price. eBay had 19 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 18. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 15. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, July 18. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $4000 target. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold eBay Inc. shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Principal Fincl Gp invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). National Asset invested in 6,909 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.6% or 8.01M shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.01% stake. 93,941 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc, California-based fund reported 11,184 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Svcs Ma has invested 0.18% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Investec Asset Limited stated it has 13,188 shares. Asset Management One Co Ltd invested in 0.15% or 784,940 shares. Millennium Ltd Com invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 425,311 shares. Smithfield Tru Com reported 5,574 shares stake. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Raymond James And Associates stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider MURPHY MATTHEW J bought $232,736.