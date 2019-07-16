eBay Inc. (EBAY) and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) Comparing side by side

Both eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay Inc. 36 3.22 N/A 2.26 16.40 Sotheby’s 42 2.72 N/A 1.98 18.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for eBay Inc. and Sotheby’s. Sotheby’s has lower earnings, but higher revenue than eBay Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. eBay Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Sotheby’s, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides eBay Inc. and Sotheby’s’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay Inc. 0.00% 41.3% 11.4% Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

eBay Inc. has a beta of 1.36 and its 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sotheby’s’s 36.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of eBay Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Sotheby’s has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. eBay Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sotheby’s.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for eBay Inc. and Sotheby’s are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Sotheby’s 0 1 0 2.00

eBay Inc.’s upside potential is 6.31% at a $42.44 average price target. Meanwhile, Sotheby’s’s average price target is $44, while its potential downside is -25.68%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that eBay Inc. seems more appealing than Sotheby’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.9% of eBay Inc. shares and 0% of Sotheby’s shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of eBay Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Sotheby’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eBay Inc. -1.33% 2.24% 2.15% 25.01% -3.52% 31.96% Sotheby’s -5.2% -13.6% -7.08% -8.67% -33.78% -5.86%

For the past year eBay Inc. has 31.96% stronger performance while Sotheby’s has -5.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors eBay Inc. beats Sotheby’s.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The companyÂ’s platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.