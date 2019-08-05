eBay (EBAY) to pay $0.14 on Sep 20, 2019; 5 Analysts Are Bullish BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Last Week

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. eBay Inc’s current price of $40.58 translates into 0.34% yield. eBay Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 6.25M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c

Among 5 analysts covering BP PLC (LON:BP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP PLC had 33 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold” rating. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 6 report. Kepler Cheuvreux maintained BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) on Thursday, February 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by HSBC. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. Berenberg maintained BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) rating on Thursday, May 2. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and GBX 620 target. The stock has “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. See BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 605.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 New Target: GBX 655.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Downgrade

The stock decreased 2.28% or GBX 12 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 514.9. About 9.32M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO SAYS $50-$60 OIL IS PRUDENT RANGE TO PLAN COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – SERICA IS WORKING CLOSELY WITH BP AND IOC TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CHANGES; 22/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP QUALIFIED AS BID GROUP FOR MEXICO MAR. 27 OIL AUCTION; 03/04/2018 – HARVEST FUND ADVISORS REPORTS 8.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BP Signs Production Sharing Agreement With State Oil Company of Azerbaijan; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO FEELS `GOOD’ ABOUT ROSNEFT PROGRESS ON SAFETY, EMISSIONS; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC – PILOT PROGRAM WITH TESLA WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY AT SOUTH DAKOTA SITE; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q NET INCOME $161.2M, EST. $133.2M; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – REMAIN COMMITTED TO DEVELOPING UPSTREAM OPPORTUNITIES AND DELIVERING FIVE-YEAR GROWTH STRATEGY

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 105.00 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 11.76 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And BP (LON:BP.) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Dire Results and Forecasts Send Markets Tumbling – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BP (LON:BP.) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 49% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3600 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 29 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold eBay Inc. shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hs Mgmt Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.87M shares stake. Oakworth Capital reported 0.01% stake. California-based Windward Cap Management Ca has invested 0.81% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Northern has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Strs Ohio holds 0.08% or 478,636 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Company holds 3.3% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 759,435 shares. Baupost Ltd Liability Corp Ma holds 9.14% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 29.29M shares. Icon Advisers Company, Colorado-based fund reported 401,265 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 543 shares. Fund Mgmt holds 0.05% or 190,414 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 0% or 2,916 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.12% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 12.28 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com stated it has 30,170 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 969,150 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can eBay Continue to Climb When It Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay Talks Sales Taxes and Changes to Its Buyer Pool – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Seller-Focused Initiatives, Delivery Service Give KeyBanc Higher Confidence In eBay’s Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “eBay: Current Risk Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why eBay Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.