Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose While Kensico Capital Management Has Raised Holding; 1St Source Bank Has Increased Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.72 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 9,895 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 7,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,453 shares to 48,299 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,739 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 368,800 shares to 9.25M shares, valued at $191.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 302,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.