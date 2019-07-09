Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose While Jennison Associates Has Decreased by $35.97 Million Its Position; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $934,945

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 94.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 972,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,599 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 2.90M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 4.12M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 13,040 shares to 116,318 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. Shares for $254.40M were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. $587,500 worth of stock was bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Corporation holds 0.01% or 11,435 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.29M shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,425 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Korea Corp invested in 0.03% or 494,500 shares. 99,710 are held by Westpac. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2.98M shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Company holds 330,307 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Checchi Advisers Lc stated it has 10,408 shares. 876,548 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Td Mngmt Llc stated it has 205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin Corp has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 2.87 million shares. Andra Ap accumulated 289,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 11,943 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.18% or 582,662 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0.12% or 5.60M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited owns 115,073 shares. Centurylink Inv Management Communications, a Colorado-based fund reported 28,673 shares. C M Bidwell & Ltd owns 11,020 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12.28M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ls Investment Limited Liability Co reported 27,828 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sweden-based Nordea Invest Ab has invested 1.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp reported 12,598 shares. Peddock Advsr Llc has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 185,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com. 362,007 are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Northern holds 11.03M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.24% or 651,674 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.97 million for 20.35 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 149,391 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $2.37B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinor Asa by 84,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.