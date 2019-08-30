Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Cut Its Position; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Raised Its Noble Plc (NE) Holding by $4.63 Million

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 2.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The institutional investor held 11.01 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.60M, up from 8.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.78% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $1.555. About 3.74M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER AND FRONTING BANK, HAS RECEIVED CREDIT APPROVAL AND HAS ACCEDED TO RSA; 30/04/2018 – Goldman, Hedge Funds Get Drawn Into Noble Group’s Legal Battles; 15/05/2018 – Noble: Will Be ‘Quite Happy’ if Circular Is Agreed Upon by End-May; But Timetable Not Within Company’s Control; 25/04/2018 – Noble’s Comments Come After Goldilocks Filed a Lawsuit in Singapore on Wednesday; 23/03/2018 – Noble Group Founder Elman Resigned Due to Differences With Board; 02/05/2018 – Noble Corp Liquidity Remains Strong at $2.3 Billion; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bitfinex finds Puerto Rico based Noble Bank after Wells Fargo exit – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Creditors Owning Half of Noble’s Debt Support Proposed Restructuring; 03/05/2018 – NOBLE SEES HIGHER DEMAND FOR JACKUPS IN MIDDLE EAST IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Elman Is Biggest Shareholder in Noble

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 18,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 102,451 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 120,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 1.96 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 617,615 shares to 278,648 shares, valued at $24.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 145,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,318 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.74 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings.

