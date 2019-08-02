Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose While Ftb Advisors Cut Holding; Adelante Capital Management Raised Its Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) Position

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 48,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The hedge fund held 224,925 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07 million, up from 176,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $106.88. About 107,090 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 35,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 159,954 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 195,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 2.14M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Com by 10,154 shares to 122,293 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 5,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0.08% or 478,636 shares. Bp Public Limited Co reported 100,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 517,407 shares stake. Scotia Cap, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,826 shares. Prospector Partners Limited Liability stated it has 0.99% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Dupont Capital stated it has 12,598 shares. 250,431 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation. Institute For Wealth Limited Company holds 18,360 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.15% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). M Securities accumulated 8,961 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.31% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Synovus reported 12,162 shares. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Paragon Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 759 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Principal Gru accumulated 278,836 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.09% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 6,465 shares. First Advsrs LP invested in 14,445 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). New York State Teachers Retirement has 85,153 shares. Stephens Ar reported 6,567 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 534,558 shares. 572 were accumulated by Victory Management Inc. Amica Retiree has 3,928 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 26,200 shares to 653,710 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 29,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 833,429 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT).

