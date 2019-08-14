Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose While Birch Hill Investment Advisors Decreased Stake by $959,410; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Position in Mercadolibre Com Usd0.001 (MELI) Raised as Valuation Rose

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 25,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 535,649 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89M, down from 561,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 5.65M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com Usd0.001 (MELI) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 29,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 161,368 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.93 million, up from 132,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $637.57. About 801,827 shares traded or 44.95% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 373,241 shares to 444,640 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,225 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $441.12 million for 20.09 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14,170 shares to 20,595 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:QTWO) by 6,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,511 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc Com.